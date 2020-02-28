Mid Wales waste site plans approved

But there are some concerns about road safety on a junction linking to the site.

On Thursday, Powys County Council’s (PCC) own plans to revamp the facility at Cwrt y Plyfin near Brecon came before the planning committee.

They want to demolish existing structures, build offices a welfare building, a bulking facility shed, sump and silo for food waste, car parking spaces for staff and operational vehicles.

The current Waste Transfer Station has been there for around 30 years and revamping the site would help PCC meet their Welsh Government recycling targets.

Applications that deal with waste and minerals are dealt with on a regional basis.

For Mid and West Wales, planning officers from Carmarthenshire County Council deal with the applications.

This was why Ffion Williams from that authority outlined the report in favour of the changes.

Councillor Roger Williams, representing Felinfach, said: “As this is an application by Powys County Council, I’m very pleased about the rigour that this application has been through that gives people confidence.

“In terms of highways I think there will be more movements as every vehicle that collects kerbside recycling will be parked there rather than the depot in Brecon.

“That will mean that staff who use those vehicles will have to travel there.

“I do know there were letters of concern about the increase of traffic, but most people will accept that the road will be able to accommodate the traffic.

“The junction off the A470 has given concern.

“Letters have been written to the Trunk Road Agency for measures that could be put in place to highlight that this is a busy junction because it also serves a busy livestock collection centre.

“There is quite a lot more traffic, could we make that point or put this in as a condition."

Highways officer Steve Jones said: “That junction is under the jurisdiction of the Welsh Government and I raised it in my report.

“They have been consulted and have issued no directions, obviously they must be satisfied that the junction is adequate.”

Councillor Williams replied that the concerns about the junction could be taken further.

The application was voted through unanimously.