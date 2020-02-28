Mid Wales chicken farm approved

On Thursday, Powys County Council’s (PCC) planning committee met to discuss an application for intensive poultry unit, biomass building and all associated works at Lower Trederwen Farm, Trederwen Lane.

The applicants, the Mountford family, also have a dairy farm and intend to rear 100,000 broiler chickens at Trederwen as part of a diversification project.

Residents of Trederwen Lane objected to the proposal and were represented by Sara Wright who spoke at the meeting.

Ms Wright, said: “The preferred site for the barns is not at risk of flooding.

“However Trederwen Lane where Lower Trederwen Farm joins it, is.”

Ms Wright added that she had written off a car attempting to drive through flood water there as had other neighbours.

“During the last week the lane had been impassable for three days, and this week for two," said Ms Wright.

She also pointed out that residents rely on water supply from wells with water coming from aquifers, which would also be used by the development.

Planning agent, Richard Corbett, spoke on behalf of the Mountford family and told councillors that the proposal would create two new jobs.

Mr Corbett, said: “Flooding to farmers in the Severn Valley is the same as snow is to a hill farmer in other parts of our county.

“The correct vehicles are bought and risks are prepared for.

“We note the concerns about flooding and don’t take them lightly.”

Councillor David Selby, for Newtown Central, asked: “The question I have is about the access, it’s in the flood plain.

“In my view the access is clearly part of the application

“We already know the lane is flooded, surely we should not be passing an application when part of it is in a flood zone?”

Planning officer, Bryn Pryce, answered that the access was deemed,”acceptable.”

Councillor Selby added: “I know it’s unfortunate for the applicants that we are looking at this now while most of the Severn Valley is underwater, but it brings back to me our responsibility as a planning authority.

“In my view we have a responsibility to avoid developments in a flood zone, that’s what we have been told from Welsh Government and Central Government.”

Councillor Selby asked whether turning down the application could be backed up if there was to be a appeal against the decision?

Mr Pryce said: “We’re talking about a development that’s less vulnerable to flooding.”

“The key workers would be resident at the farm house and would always be able to access without using the road.

“There is also an emergency access to the farm from outside the flood zone."

Committee solicitor Colin Edwards added: “This meets the justification test in line with policy, and it complies with the technical advice note.”

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan, representing Glantwymyn, moved to approve the proposal and this was seconded by Councillor Michael J Jones, representing Churchstoke.

The plans were approved by with 12 votes in favour, two against and two abstentions.