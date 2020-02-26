Advertising
Top appointment with Jacob Rees-Mogg for Telford MP Lucy Allan
A Shropshire MP has been appointed to a key role supporting a top cabinet minister.
Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, has been appointed parliamentary private secretary to Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.
She said: "It's a huge honour, I'm delighted to be joining the team."
A parliamentary private secretary acts as a minister's contact with MPs, tracking backbench opinion in Parliament.
Ministers choose their own parliamentary private secretaries, but have to get written approval from the Prime Minister.
