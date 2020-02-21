Shropshire Council expected to agree council tax rise

Shropshire Council will meet next week to agree the rise, which will see Band D properties paying £1,443.62 for the authority's element of the annual bill.

Members of the full council will vote on whether to approve the rise at the authority's meeting on Thursday.

A report ahead of the meeting explains that the rise is the maximum allowed without a referendum.

It states: "Council is expected to agree a net budget of £225.522m.

"This would result in an average council tax rise for its own purposes, for 2020/21, of 3.99 per cent.

"In setting this increase, Shropshire Council has applied a council tax increase in line with the council tax referendum principle of four per cent (comprising two per cent for expenditure on adult social care and two per cent for other expenditure).

"Consequently, the council has set an increase of two per cent for adult social care and 1.99 per cent for other expenditure."