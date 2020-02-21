5G project could benefit rural Shropshire

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced the award of £3.3 million to Worcestershire County Council, who will be the accountable body for the project.

Shropshire Council has welcomed the news and said it is a significant opportunity for the county.

The authority is one of the partners in the West Mercia Rural 5G project, which will start on April 1 and focus on innovative ways to deploy 5G networks in rural areas, especially on the borders where Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire meet.

The pilot area for Shropshire is likely to be located near to Ludlow.

Councillor Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for organisational transformation and digital infrastructure, said: “While we still need to do further work with Worcestershire County Council on the detail of our council’s involvement, this project offers Shropshire Council a significant opportunity and is very positive news.

“At a time of increasing demand for public services, improvements in connected technologies offer new ways of working that can help maintain and improve service delivery and quality of life for our residents and our businesses.

“With a range of new assistive technologies being developed, improved connectivity will enable and allow new technologies that lead to potential improvements in key services and previously unviable new services.

“This project will help us to explore how 5G and associated technologies could support community care and improve quality of lives, as well as improve access and connectivity between health and care services and professionals.

Advertising

“We’ll be engaging closely with Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group and encouraging their participation in the project."

The scheme will also look at how the mobile industry can deploy 5G quickly in rural areas but at a reasonable cost.

Other partners in the project include local NHS organisations, Airband and Three – who will plan, build and operate the 5G network.

University Centre Shrewsbury, The University of Worcester, and West Midlands Academic Health Science Network are providing their expert support across the project.