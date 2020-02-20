Menu

Shrewsbury MP's aides quit on same day

By Mark Andrews | Shrewsbury | Politics | Published:

Both of Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski's parliamentary aides quit on the same day, it has been revealed.

Daniel Kawczynski

Mr Kawczynski said both his London-based parliamentary assistants had recently left their jobs.

He said he had replaced the one, and was still looking to recruit a second member of staff.

"Both of my parliamentary assistants have moved on for pastures new, the one after six years and the other had been with me for two years," he said.

One of his assistants, Jack Gilmore, fought the West Lancashire seat at the December General Election, but lost to Labour's Rosie Cooper.

