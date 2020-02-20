More money needed for council, says county MP

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, told local government minister Luke Hall that funding for Shropshire Council was one of his biggest concerns.

"There is not sufficient funding coming through to help Shropshire Council deal with the huge increases in adult social care costs," he said during a debate on the local council finance settlement.

"Of all my discussions in my constituency, it is the funding for the local council that is of real concern to me."

"In addition, Shrewsbury is flooded today, and the council is grappling with that situation as well. We need more money for our local councils."

Mr Hall said he recently had a meeting with Mr Kawczynski and officials from Shropshire Council to discuss the matter.

"He will of course know of the increased investment in his local authority to deal with social care, but he raises some serious points, and I look forward to ongoing discussions with him about how we tackle these issues in the weeks ahead," said Mr Hall.