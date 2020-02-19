Homes plan for former school site

The Swan Centre, in Stirchley, used to house a specialised pupil referral unit, but Fort Estates Ltd has applied to build the homes.

Outline permission for a housing development on the two-acre site was granted in 2017. Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council will be consulted on the Sutton Coldfield-based company’s full application. Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Plans originally submitted on the site by a different applicant in 2013 proposed 28 homes, but that was reduced after the site boundary was redrawn.

Blueprints drawn up by White Ridge Architecture on behalf of Fort Estates show the new homes arranged around a T-shaped cul-de-sac, accessed from Grange Avenue to the west. All 20 houses would have two private parking spaces, if approved, and a fence and hedge barrier would shield the new homes from the neighbouring Telford Park School.

The applicant received pre-application advice from the council.

Fort Estates director David Baker writes: “The general layout of development is acceptable in principle, subject to adjustment to dwellings backing onto the eastern boundary”.

The consultation period was due to end on Thursday, February 27, but Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council have applied for that to be extended by a week, as its Community and Environment Committee is due to meet on Tuesday, March 2, and hopes to discuss the plan there.