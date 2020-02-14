Holiday activities fund for Telford children is extended

Just last summer, the Telford 2020 Fund benefitted more than 900 children and young people, and it has now been decided that it is to continue.

The Holiday Activities and Eat Well fund, part of the Telford fund, supports organisations across Telford and Wrekin to host holiday activities and provide nutritious meals.

A total of £110,000 will be made available to charities, voluntary organisations, social enterprises, town and parish councils, schools and faith based organisations to run holiday activities with nutritious foods in 12 council wards.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said “We hope this will encourage previous applicants but also more groups to apply for this scheme in the following wards: Arleston, Brookside, College, Dawley & Aqueduct, Donnington, Hadley & Leegomery, Ketley & Overdale, Madeley & Sutton Hill, Malinslee & Dawley Bank, Oakengates & Ketley Bank, The Nedge and Woodside.

“We also hope to extend the scheme to other areas of the borough.”

Terry Yarnall, Sutton Hill Community Trust business manager added how new initiatives and activities are often seen to boost confidence in young people and better prepare them for the upcoming school year.

Those interested in the fund are invited to submit their expression of interest by 9.30am on March 9. Details about the grant and how to submit your interest are available at telford.gov.uk/haewfund

Report by Olivia Myers