Pothole and storm damage costs Bridgnorth council almost £62,000 in insurance claims

Between 2017 and 2019, the council paid out £4,125.39 for a public liability claim relating to a pothole at Severn Park play area.

There were eight property claims totalling £30,693.70 including burst pipes at Castle Hall in West Castle Street, storm damage at the town hall in High Street, theft of tools, issues with pay and display machines in Severn Park, and a bus shelter.

In addition the council paid out £26,990.23 for five motor claims involving attempted thefts, road traffic accidents and vehicle theft.

At Tuesday night's meeting, deputy mayor Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight said: "In budgeting, the town council was guided by the responsible financial officer and town clerk who have made some reasonable inflationary assumptions now that the council is at the end of a three-year deal.

"Furthermore they have assumed that the number of successful claims made against polices held by the town council over the past five years is likely to have a detrimental impact on keeping costs down."

The council’s current annual insurance premium is £17,535 and the policy is due for renewal in July.

The figures were revealed after a member of the public, Mr R Richards, of St Leonard's Close, in Bridgnorth, submitted a question asking why the council's projected annual insurance premium increased by £3,000.