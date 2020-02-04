Russell George chosen to defend seat

At its annual meeting, the group formally selected Mr George who will now hope to be re-elected next May for a third term as Montgomeryshire's representative in the Senedd.

He said: "I'm delighted and privileged to have earned the confidence again of local Conservative members who have reselected me as the Welsh Conservative candidate for the Welsh Parliament elections next year.

"I am now looking forward to the forthcoming campaign and I of course hope to earn the trust of local people so that I can continue to represent them to the best of my ability both locally and in Cardiff Bay.

"There continues to be challenges ahead and I will campaign to ensure that the local provision of healthcare for the people of Powys is maintained and strengthened, people have a say on proposals to change our education system, and that we drive forward long term economic development and other transport projects here in Powys to ensure that our communities are connected."

He also pledged to continue to support the farming industry and rural economy in Mid Wales and ensure all community have access to high speed broadband.

The chairman of Montgomeryshire Conservative Association, Ruth Canning, added: "Russell has been a fantastic advocate for Montgomeryshire in the Senedd over the last nine years so local Conservative members were delighted to provide him with the confidence to go forward to contest the forthcoming election in 2021 as the Welsh Conservative Candidate.

"Members of the Montgomeryshire Conservative Association and I will do our best to ensure that Russell is re-elected and will begin in earnest to have as many conversations with people from across the constituency about his record of action and his priorities going forward."