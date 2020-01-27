Terminally ill council employees to get better support

Powys County Council has signed up to the TUC's initiative following the union's Dying to Work campaign, aimed at seeking greater security for terminally ill workers.

The campaign was taken forward by the TUC following the case of Jacci Woodcook, an area sales manager from Derbyshire who was forced out of her job after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future, and the charter now protects more than 1,000,000 workers.

Wales TUC’s Dying to Work Lead Gareth Hathway said: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis. It’s fantastic to see trade unions and employers working in partnership to protect the employees at Powys County Council. The charter will be a great comfort to those who need it and their families.”

Signing the charter on behalf of Powys County Council, Leader Cllr Rosemarie Harris, said: “The wellbeing of our staff is paramount and we are delighted to be signing this charter in partnership with our trade unions.

"To further this work, we will also be reviewing our policies and providing additional guidance to staff in due course. ”