'When can we have some real shops?’: Concern that takeaways, nail bars and estate agents are swamping Wellington

Councillor Phil Morris-Jones, a former mayor of Wellington, said there were too many food retailers, nail bars and estate agents, and said the spread of such businesses should not be encouraged.

He was responding to a planning application, submitted by Sangha Sweet and Snacks, to convert a former wool shop on Market Street, Wellington, into a “snack takeaway”.

Wellington Town Council’s seven-member planning committee decided by a majority to oppose the Wolverhampton-based company’s plan. Telford & Wrekin Council will decided on the proposal at a later date.

Minutes of the committee’s December 18 meeting say: “Following a wide-ranging discussion and on the casting vote of the chairman, the committee wished to object on the grounds that the development would lead to an over-proliferation of similar use types.

The former RKM Yarns store on Market Street, Wellington, where a new 'snack takeaway' is planned

“Councillors (Giles) Luter and (Dorothy) Roberts wished to record that they were not in objection to the proposal.”

Presenting the minutes of the planning meeting to a full session of the council, Councillor Frank Burns said: “We didn’t agree, basically. We will see what the borough council have to see about it. We’ve made our opinions known.”

Councillor Morris-Jones, who is not a planning committee member, said: “I think it’s important we try to – ‘restrict’ is a bad word – but not encourage more takeaways.

“People will say we have got too many takeaways, nail bars and estate agents.

“'When can we have some real shops?’ they’ll say.

“I think proliferation should be restricted in some way, but I understand it isn’t a planning matter.

“But let’s voice our protests and hope someone takes notice.”