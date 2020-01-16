Ludlow MP Philip Dunne to consult constituents on law changes they would like to see

He will be one of the first of 20 MPs to introduce a Private Members’ Bill (PMB) on an issue of his choice having been chosen by ballot in the top seven.

The Conservative MP said he hoped to influence the health or environmental sectors, but would consult charities, organisations and constituents for ideas until the deadline of early February.

He said: "This is a bill not introduced by government, as it says on the label, but still aims to change the law, on a subject of my choice this session.

"It is a rare opportunity, given there are 650 MPs and all except ministers are able to enter each ballot.

"Usually, the top seven MPs drawn by ballot get the opportunity for their bill to be heard first for a second reading on a Friday when the House of Commons sits to consider PMBs. This is a procedural way of saying the top seven PMBs have a much better chance of becoming law. Having been drawn in seventh place, I have just scraped over the line."

Mr Dunne added he aims to focus on an area he believes will be likely to gain the support of government officials.

He said: "The best means of getting a Private Members’ Bill into law is to propose legislation the government can be persuaded to support. So that is what I intend to do, since I believe it would be a wasted opportunity to propose a change in the law with no chance of passing.

"I have until early February to decide what measure to pursue, and while it is likely to focus on health or the environment, I have not yet made up my mind.”

To contact Mr Dunne with suggestions, email philip.dunne.mp@parliament.uk