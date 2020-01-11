New plans identify needs of Shropshire communities

The 18 place plans have been developed following conversations across the county with town and parish councils, councillors and external infrastructure providers.

They bring together information about what type of infrastructure – such as utilities, play areas, street lights, schools, broadband, and open spaces – is needed in each area.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, place planning, and regulatory services, said: "This is really good news for communities across Shropshire. After a lot of consultation and hard work we now have 18 place plans covering the whole of the county, which will help us to deliver the infrastructure that each community needs.

"We want our place plans to be useful, up to date, easy to understand, and the first port of call for infrastructure planning and delivery in each place plan area.

"We expect them to develop and change over the coming months as we get further feedback, but we know that the plans are already being used and referenced by our partners and by local communities."

The plans will enable Shropshire Council and its external infrastructure partners, working closely with local councillors and town and parish councils, to develop a clear understanding of the needs of each place plan area, and to begin to identify how infrastructure projects in those areas could be funded and delivered.

For more information about the place plans and to view the documents visit shropshire.gov.uk/place-plans