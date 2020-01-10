Telford MP still fighting to stop recycling site

Formerly known as Greenway Waste Recycling, the site in Waterloo Road, Ketley, the site is due to be reopened by new operator Johnsons Aggregates and Recycling Limited.

The business won permits from the Environment Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council to increase the amount of waste to be processed, along with permission for 100 lorry movements per day at the site situated near a narrow double bend close to homes, despite residents' misgivings.

Ms Allan is once more writing to the the borough council after the planning part of the application was approved in the autumn leading to complaints that the community's concerns fell on deaf ears.

Ms Allan said: "Planning decisions are quasi judicial and follow a strict process so it can be very difficult to get any council to change their mind with a campaign.

"I have written to the council several times on this one and sympathise with residents.

"Local councillors tried hard too to put forward the local voice but got nowhere."