Ludlow MP to lobby for sooner funding to fix Shropshire's pothole-ridden roads

Mr Dunne said he will turn to the Roads Minister to try and address the state of Shropshire's highways after having travelled through other rural counties in recent weeks, claiming similar areas are in much better condition.

The Tory MP said despite Shropshire Council last year receiving a government grant of £7.3 million to resurface 46 roads, the issue was still of urgent concern.

Philip Dunne MP

He said: "I am making the case that the recent condition of Shropshire's roads is so poor, we need our next allocation sooner, rather than later.

"I shall also be raising this with other Shropshire MPs at our regular meeting with Shropshire Council later this month, to ask what further action the council is taking with its highways contractor to rectify the problem and improve the condition of our roads."

In Bridgnorth, which falls within Mr Dunne's constituency, civic leaders were this week set to have an informal meeting to discuss the blight of potholes throughout the town.

Motorists and road users in the area have told of how they have faced bent wheels, burst tyres and broken arms due to the scourge of damaged roads.

Clee Cycles road racer Nick Morris said in one incident, a fellow biker broke an arm when he hit a pothole and came off the saddle.

"The potholes are so bad you know they're not just going to puncture your tyre or break your wheel, you're going to come off," he said.

"The Highley road is bad and on the way to Corvedale. The Kidderminster road before you get to Quatt is another one, there are a couple on the left hand side that if you hit, would probably trash a car, let alone a bike."

Mayor and East ward representative Ron Whittle said it was a widespread issue.

Councillor Whittle said: "It is a big problem and I don't know the answer. We were told about 12 months ago that the council was working very hard to solve the problem and to be fair, they seemed to be getting on top of it.

"Whether it is because the quality of the repairs weren't good enough I don't know.

"It is something that is affecting a lot of people here. I don't think we can blame the weather this year, we've had a relatively mild winter."