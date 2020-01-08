Menu

Vacancies for two new councillors in Ludlow

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | Politics | Published:

There are vacancies for two new town councillors in Ludlow after a double resignation.

Ludlow town centre

Councillors Tony Mahalski and Nicola Paton have stepped down, and people are now being invited to come forward to take their places.

By-elections will be triggered if 10 electors in each of the affected wards write to Shropshire Council's returning officer at Shirehall to request one. Otherwise, the council could fill the positions by co-option.

The deadline for requesting a by-election in the Whitcliffe ward is January 22, while the deadline for the Clee View ward is January 23.

