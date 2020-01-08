Menu

Councillor sought for Church Stretton

By Keri Trigg | Church Stretton | Politics | Published:

Church Stretton residents have until Friday to put themselves forward to be a town councillor.

The council is seeking a new member to represent the North ward following the death of Councillor Eileen Roberts in October.

Nomination forms are available from the town clerk or from Shropshire Council's headquarters at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

If more than one person comes forward, an election will be held on February 6.

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

