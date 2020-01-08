Advertising
Councillor sought for Church Stretton
Church Stretton residents have until Friday to put themselves forward to be a town councillor.
The council is seeking a new member to represent the North ward following the death of Councillor Eileen Roberts in October.
Nomination forms are available from the town clerk or from Shropshire Council's headquarters at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.
If more than one person comes forward, an election will be held on February 6.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment