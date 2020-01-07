Shropshire payphone consultation closes

Shropshire Council has issued its final view and notice following a formal 90-day consultation period which took into account the views of members of the public, as well as town and parish councils.

A number of local councils have asked to adopt a payphone which could see them transformed into other services such as defibrillator storage points.

In total, there is 14 agreements, 49 objections and 12 proposed adoptions.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: "I would like to say a very sincere thank you on behalf of the council to all those who took the time to respond to us with regard to these 75 payphones. We are enormously grateful to have received such a range of feedback over the course of the public consultation, not only from parish councils and town councils but also from the public and local Shropshire Councillors.

"This has helped us to reach a final decision for each of the 75 payphones, whether that is for adoption of the kiosk, where several areas wish to turn them into defibrillator storage points, removal of the payphone where it is no longer seen as necessary, or retention of the service, where it is seen as continuing to fulfil a social and community need.

"BT have acknowledged receipt of the information, and have asked for us to send them the details of the parish councils and town councils who indicated that they wanted to adopt their kiosks, in order for these applications to then proceed. They have said that this is duly noted and summarised as 14 agreements, 49 objections and 12 adoptions. We will continue to liaise with them accordingly. In the meantime, thank you again to all those who responded."

Where the authority did not hear back from a local community, a decision was reached on behalf of residents, based on analysis of previous call usage, location and area of need.

The council's default position was to object to the removal of the payphones to ensure the continuation of the service for residents and visitors alike.