Sir Bill hails new era of 'true Conservatism'

Sir Bill Cash said the region will thrive under a “business focused” Prime Minister, who returns to the Commons this week with a majority of 80 after the Conservatives landslide victory in the general election.

The Shropshire-based MP drew parallels between Mr Johnson and Margaret Thatcher, hailing a new era of “true Conservatism”.

And he backed Mr Johnson to “grasp the opportunity” to transform the West Midlands in the same way that he had done for the nation’s capital when he was Mayor of London.

He also claimed that unlike many Tory leaders of the past, the PM has a first-hand insight into what is best for the West Midlands, having spent time living in our region during a spell as a reporter at the Shropshire Star’s sister newspaper the Express & Star.

Arch Eurosceptic Sir Bill, who lives in Upton Cressett, near Bridgnorth, was re-elected in the Staffordshire constituency of Stone with an increased majority of 19,945.

The 79-year-old said his party’s election win and the upcoming departure from the EU would enable the government to ensure the West Midlands would thrive “like never before”.

He said he was “certain” the region would benefit greatly from Brexit, which is due to be triggered at the end of this month after a series of debates and votes on legislation.

“This is big. We are going to transform the West Midlands and the whole country, making it a place where business and enterprise will really succeed and where less well off areas can look to the future in a positive way,” he said.

“It is what I call ‘true Conservatism’.

“If you look at what Margaret Thatcher was able to achieve in terms of transforming the country...Boris Johnson now has that same opportunity – and he will take it.

“We can now look forward to large scale infrastructure projects and global trading. It is a new era that begins today.”

Referencing Mr Johnson’s stint working at the Express & Star, Mr Cash said: “Boris Johnson understands the West Midlands and Staffordshire because he has lived here, and over the years he has been a regular visitor here.

“Unlike many others who never manage to get out of Surrey, he knows the region well.

“He transformed London and I have absolutely no doubt that he’ll grasp the opportunity to do the same for the West Midlands.

“We can look forward to a new and positive business orientated focus, along with better education and transport connections – although as far as I am concerned, that must not include HS2.”

Sir Bill was speaking during a visit to Cheadle in Staffordshire, which is one of 14 sites to receive government funding through the High Street Task Force.

His upbeat prediction for the Boris Johnson administration was echoed by North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson.

Speaking in the Shropshire Star on Saturday, Mr Paterson said the prospect of more investment outside London was exciting for MPs in our region. The idea has been raised with suggestions that the Treasury may change a formula used for assessing investment, which critics claim is heavily weighted towards London.

He said: “The possible changes to the treasury formula could make a huge change. I have sat here 200 miles from London over 20 years, continually on about the lack of understanding of life in rural areas by the London-centric civic service. That will change radically.”