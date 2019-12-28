Political column – December 28

.................

LOVE, LABOUR'S LOST

Plot: A kitchen sink drama set in an unidentified grimy Northern town featuring simple working class Northern folk who speak in a typical Northern folk dialect. One day Norman, the head of the household, opens his Daily Mirror and gets a big surprise, which he shares with his wife as she stands in her apron doing the washing up before preparing his sandwiches.

What the critics said: "An illuminating examination of real life for real people far away from the London conurbation, with helpful subtitles."

.............

PUTIN THE BOOT-IN

Two middle-aged Russian tourists have travelled hundreds of miles to admire the wonderful spire of Salisbury Cathedral which they read about in the GRU guidebook. While exploring the Wiltshire city these innocents find themselves at the centre of an international incident, and flee back to Russia so that they can clear their names.

What the critics said: "A blockbuster movie which has audiences holding their breath."

.................

SANTA CORBYN'S CUMMINGS LET DOWN

He's got a beard, he's white, he's a Red, and he's got a big sack full of magnificent gifts to hand out to everybody, funded thanks to the coerced philanthropy of a few dozen British billionaires. Santa Corbyn is particularly popular with the young, even among those who he hasn't promised to give the vote. Yet in a cynical world, there are those who don't believe in him. They fear that Santa Corbyn is not just for Christmas, but for life. A gripping tale of a struggle for credibility and trust.

What the critics said: "The glummest Santa in history in a movie lacking ho-ho-ho levels."

..........................

BIMBO BUGGINS

A dumb blond from Middle England begins an epic journey from the wilderness, full of amusing pratfalls and liaisons, and somehow comes to lead a great army into battle which takes on and slays a red dragon. A fantasy adventure from the J.R.R. Turkey studios.

What the critics said: "A surprise and unlikely hit from which sprang a sequel, Send In The Clowns."

................

SILENCE OF THE LAMMYS

He eats Nazis. And Fascists. And racists. And the contemptible "white saviours." The trouble is, this man sees them everywhere. Nobody is safe from having this classic movie monster start munching on his victims. Somebody should lock him up.

What the critics said: "A horrifying fantastical vision of modern British society."

................

OLD MCDONNELL DID SOME HARM

Plotting with accomplices in a central London wine bar, this evil mastermind disguised as a particularly gloomy undertaker hatches a scheme to take over the world. He will begin by seizing the infrastructure of the country and bringing it under the control of a sinister front organisation, called UK Gov. Who can stop his plans?

What the critics said: "Fatally flawed – no convincing villain would have said sorry."

.................

GONE GIRL

Jo is bright, young, fresh, and has big ambitions. One day she tells her friends that she stands before them as the next Prime Minister. They clap and they cheer. But things take a dark turn. The next day Jo suddenly vanishes without trace, last being seen somewhere in Scotland. A mystery movie.

What the critics said: "You won't know whether to laugh or cry. Either way, it's a real tear-jerker."

......................

THE REMAINERS OF THE DAY

The world as they know it is changing, and they don't like it. They know the future path being laid out for their beloved land would take it in a wrong direction. Somehow they must stop the clock and cling on to those things which have been familiar for decades. And so a long battle begins in which all is fair in their righteous cause. Features a surprise cameo appearance by Scottish judges.

What the critics said: "Went on far too long. Weary audiences headed for the exit."

................

BLYTH SPIRIT

This is not a tremor. This is an earthquake.

What the critics said: "A seismic, shocking tale."

..............

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Self-styled heroes Anna, Chuka, and their band of fellow warriors are a motley bunch with nothing in common but a burning desire to right a historic wrong when the brainwashed masses were tricked. Shunned by their erstwhile friends, they believe that even 17.4 million morons deserve a second chance. Some fall by the wayside as the going gets tough. The last survivors are martyred in battle, one by one, on that dark day of December 12, 2019. As they fall mortally wounded, each cries out to the people: "You don't know what you're doing!"

What the critics said: "An entertaining mix of pomp, comedy, and tragedy."