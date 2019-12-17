First day back for MPs new and old

Boris Johnson returned to the Commons backed by 47 new Tory MPs to put him in a commanding position to deliver his agenda.

MPs in Shropshire and Mid Wales said the Government's large majority in the Commons would make it much easier to get legislation passed.

For new Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams, it was a return to a familiar environment, with him previously serving as MP for Cardiff North.

He said he was looking forward to hearing what the Government's plans would be for the years ahead, and believed the new administration would be very different from previous ones.

"My first priority will be looking after the patch, making sure it gets its fair share of funding," he said.

"That includes the digital infrastructure, the Llanymynech bypass, the road between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, and Future Fit, the upgrade to the hospital in Shrewsbury which we fully support. And getting Brexit done, of course.

"A lot of people have voted Conservative for the first time, they have lent us their support, and we have got to repay that trust, we're looking to level up the country so that resources are not just focused in the south-east and the urban environments, but are spread fairly across areas such as Mid Wales and Shropshire."

Shropshire's five existing MPs, Philip Dunne, Owen Paterson, Lucy Allan, Daniel Kawczynski and Mark Pritchard, were all re-elected with resounding majorities.

Advertising

Mr Dunne said: "I am very excited to be returning to Parliament today for the 5th time as MP for the Ludlow constituency.

He said the new intake would make the Commons a very different place, with a record 220 female MPs and 155 new members, including 109 Conservatives.

"It is exciting being part of an 80-strong majority for the Government, which will allow the Prime Minister to get on with the One Nation priorities the people have voted for," he said.

"This will start with Brexit before Christmas.

Advertising

"I shall be standing up for south Shropshire, to ensure we deliver during this parliament on the plan I discussed on doorsteps across the constituency over the last six weeks.”

Mr Pritchard said the Government needed to make the most of its new MPs to deliver on its pledges.

"The Government needs to use its majority to get Brexit done, support the NHS and ensure that the police and schools are better funded," he said.

"It must also do more for local areas affected by flooding."

He added that coming up with a fair, affordable plan for social care should also be a priority.

Another new face at Westminster will be Simon Baynes, who became the first Tory MP in the Clwyd South constituency since it was formed in 1997.