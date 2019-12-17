£45,000 secured by Telford council to help the homeless

Telford & Wrekin Council announced its bid success in securing a Cold Weather Fund of £45,583 from the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The funding will provide six additional beds for emergency accommodation through borough charity, Maninplace, who help homeless clients, and this will increase the number of hostel beds during the cold winter months.

During the coldest months of the year there is a higher demand for emergency accommodation.

Through the support this funding provides, homeless clients will have access to the additional beds and a warm and safe space for the night, ensuring they do not have to sleep rough.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are all looking at rough sleeping to identify issues and potential solutions to these and how we can help beat rough sleeping.”

During December the council is also asking the public to ‘Round Up Your Pound’ of spare change and make a donation to tackle homelessness.

Donation boxes are available in a number of Christmas stalls at Telford Christmas Market until December 23 and in all council-owned sports and leisure centres, Café Go in Addenbrooke House, Southwater One, The Place Oakengates and Telford Ice Rink until the new year.

Donations can be made online at homeless.telford.gov.uk