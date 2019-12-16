Council asked to double woodland in Shropshire and beyond

The initiative has been proposed by Liberal Democrat Councillor Andy Boddington and Councillor Julian Dean for the Green Party.

They are asking Shropshire Council to work with other local authorities to develop plans to double woodland cover by 2050.

It comes after the Committee on Climate Change recommended that the UK plants 30,000 hectares of trees a year.

The committee warned that if carbon reduction measures are not delivered rapidly, the demand will rise to 50,000 hectares a year, according to Councillor Boddington.

He said: "We can’t act on our own to plant the number of trees we need. We need a huge effort along Offa’s Dyke to create attractive broadleaf woodland. This initiative should involve Powys as well as Shropshire and Herefordshire. Maybe Worcestershire too. The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership must be involved.

"We need to think big. We need to recognise that planting trees creates an economic resource. Trees supply construction materials, they promote biodiversity, they are a source of fuel, they attract tourists, they inspire new businesses.

"The climate emergency is real. The time to act is now."

He said it will no doubt be a major challenge, but there is a potential for local authorities to work together, supported by wildlife charities and experts.

Councillor Dean added: "We have to inject a sense of emergency into the council’s declaration of climate emergency back in May. We know that trees are important ways of storing carbon. Trees can also create an attractive countryside, where people can relax, stroll and promote their health and wellbeing.

"We can’t just talk about the climate emergency. We need to act. There are a lot of short term actions we can take but we must also plan for long term ways of reducing carbon in the atmosphere.

"Doubling woodland will take years, maybe decades. We must be ambitious and get on with it without delay."

The motion will be discussed at the full council meeting on Thursday.