Schools merger discussion for council

Powys County Council will consider the potential merger of Ladywell Green Infant School, for pupils aged four to seven years, and Hafren Community Primary Junior School for seven to 11 years, both in Newtown, on Friday.

In September, Powys County Council’s (PCC) cabinet carried out a consultation on proposals to close both schools on August 31, 2021, and then open a newly merged school for four to 11 year old pupils on September 1, 2021.

According to council's the report, the decision could save just under £132,000. At the moment the estimated funding for both schools next year is £1,025,032.

The consultation took place from October 26 to November 7, and meetings were also held with staff and governors of both schools, and children on both school councils.

According to the council report 16 people responded and of those, 10, or 63 per-cent are in favour of the merger.

School inspectors Estyn were also consulted and have backed the proposals.

Estyn said: “It is Estyn’s opinion that the proposal is likely to at least maintain the current standards of education and provision in the amalgamated schools.

"A clear rationale for the reasons behind this proposal has been provided.

“It has outlined well the reasons for amalgamating the two schools and creating an all through 4-11 primary school.

“It states clearly that this would be in accordance with its policy of amalgamating separate infant and junior schools and developing high quality learning environments.”

Estyn goes on to add that the potential benefits of a merger would include: Management of projected deficit budgets; responding to falling numbers over the next four years; more effective transition arrangements between foundation phase and key stage 2; more effective staff development; addressing the poor condition of both buildings and in the long term replacing with a new build.

If the councillors vote in favour of the merger, the decision and their views would go back to the cabinet for them to make the final decision.

After that, a 28 day period to receive objections would take place.

When the proposals were made public earlier this year, it was noted that a “mini-hospital” could be built near the schools.

This raised the prospect that the pupils would lose green space” play areas.

In May, The Welsh Government announced that £2.5 million of funding has been made available for the Wellbeing/Regional Hub Centre project which is earmarked for The Park area of Newtown.