App developed to give faster support to homeless people in Shropshire

The app, created by Shropshire Council, will enable housing outreach workers to add information about a person's situation when they encounter them rough sleeping on the streets.

A team from the council will then use the information to seek support and guidance for the people in need in as little as 10 minutes in some cases.

The previous method for supporting those in need relied on two outreach staff recording details of the homeless person on paper, which goes through various channels and then someone else having to find support.

This process was far slower than the new one, and will allow quicker response times for staff.

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s director of adult social care and housing, said: "Our new homelessness app gives our team the information they need to support people, helping the homeless into a warm, safe environment wherever possible in a timely way.

"This tool also helps us to think more strategically about the support we need and where we should provide it, as the data is far more accessible for service planning.

"It’s great that our teams are innovating so passionately to help those we serve, with plans to develop this further with partner organisations over the coming year."

The app has been developed internally at Shropshire Council using Microsoft’s PowerApps platform, and is a fully bespoke app, with the specialist features that benefit those needing support, using internal resource alone – with estimates for development of less than £2,000 of existing staff time.

Michele Leith, Shropshire Council’s director of workforce and transformation, said: "We have been driving digital change throughout the council for three years now, working across the organisation to transform the way we work.

"Adult social care, which at our council includes our housing services teams, is under extreme financial pressure, and it’s great when we find a service-improving digital solution to supporting those who need help in our community."

The app allows staff to add all the information needed to allocate support using the homelessness officer’s mobile phone or tablet.

The data is stored securely in the Microsoft UK cloud infrastructure and presented using the Microsoft Business Intelligence Tool PowerBI.

All these aspects of the app give staff a bespoke view which helps them rapidly find appropriate support. It also automatically triggers alerts in some circumstances, quickly seeking help in the event of an emergency.

Andrew Boxall, Shropshire Council’s head of technology, said: "The products we have at our disposal allow for rapid development of bespoke solutions, giving us the opportunity to transform services and ultimately deliver better solutions for those we serve – whether that be residents, businesses or partner organisations."