General Election 2019: Clwyd South - Former Llanfyllin MP becomes MP for Chirk

Simon Baines beat sitting MP Susan Elan Jones to take the Clwyd South seat with a majority of 1,239 on a swing of 7.5 per cent from Labour.

The former mayor of Llanfyllin said he had received support from lifelong Labour voters in the constituency which includes Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley as well as several villages on the Shropshire border.

" I am extremely grateful to all those who voted for me and will represent everyone in the constituency, regardless of their political affiliation, as vigorously and effectively as possible," he said.

"Many lifelong Labour voters have supported me due to Brexit and I feel privileged to receive this high level of trust and won’t let you down. We will pass the Brexit legislation by Christmas and leave the EU by the end of January next year."

Mr Baines said that the message to him from during the campaign was that people in Clwyd South wanted the government to invest in and strengthen public services, particularly health, education and the police.

"A previous Conservative candidate for Clwyd South, the Prime Minister, strongly embraces this point of view and will act accordingly in the next parliament.

"I will advocate this strongly during my time as an MP in Westminster and, by the same token, hold the Labour government in Cardiff to account for the successful administration of our public services here in Wales."

Local issues were, he said, extremely important.

"My political background is in local government so I understand the importance of day-to-day issues that affect our lives as well as the matters of national policy on which MPs vote in Westminster.

"Clwyd South is a wonderful constituency which has a proud industrial and mining heritage, many new, exciting and successful businesses, world class tourism and cultural attractions, proud rural and farming businesses and traditions and, above all, close-knit, kind and highly supportive local communities. It will be the greatest honour of my life to represent this constituency in parliament and to promote and champion Clwyd South to the world at large."