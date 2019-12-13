Election winners and losers

MAGIC MONEY TREES: And you thought they didn't exist. They do, and no self respecting political party today should be without one. Give them a shake and watch billions upon billions fall. Where does it all come from? That is the magic of the magic money trees. Nobody knows, and those who do know would rather keep the magic a secret. They will however be prepared to give you a clue, and you will find it given in code. Your tax code, that is.

BORIS' MINDERS: How did they do it? It was as sure as eggs is eggs that BoJo would blow up spectacularly at some point during five hazardous weeks on the campaign trail. He's a political elephant looking for elephant traps to tumble into. Lucky for him that trade arrangements for Northern Ireland don't cause that much worry among ordinary mainland voters.

THE NHS: The good news is that Donald Trump doesn't want to buy it. The bad news is that it's Donald Trump who said that. And there's further bad news. Donald Trump would rather buy Greenland than the NHS. That's how far things have fallen – a barren wasteland on the Arctic Circle is a more attractive prospect than our great British institution. But on balance, the general election is good news of the NHS, with the Tories pledging lots and lots of new hospitals, and Labour pledging lots and lots and lots of everything.

ANDREW NEIL: Frightening, very frightening. And all he does is have a command of his brief and ask pertinent questions. It's called journalism. Any interviews which do not do that – and the election debates as well – are mere showbiz. Boris Johnson ran scared. Jeremy Corbyn got his tone wrong. Jo Swinson was straightforward. But for me the most interesting of the interviews was that with Nicola Sturgeon. For some reason nobody except Neil, a Scot, seems to ask the SNP any searching questions. Why does the SNP demand a second referendum on the Brexit deal but would refuse Scottish voters a second referendum on the terms of a Scottish independence deal? "Because we say so" seemed to be her answer.

BILLIONAIRES: Cancel those flights! There may be no need to flee to the Cayman Islands now, or take tea again with John McDonnell. But keep your wallets close, just in case.

.................

LOSERS

LABOUR'S CAMPAIGN: Such a success in 2017, but seriously derailed in 2019 by one issue, and the buck has to stop with Jeremy Corbyn. His style of leadership is to follow, to seek consensus, and for The Committee to discuss it before making a decision. With the anti-semitism issue, that approach came across as him making out it wasn't really anything to do with him – he's only the leader. In retrospect, he should have grasped the nettle at the outset, with the most unambiguous condemnation of anti-semitism, a heartfelt apology to Jews that it had infected his party, and an assurance that it would be rooted out come what may. But he didn't. Perhaps the campaign bosses thought it would be a one-day wonder which would go away. Instead it festered to become a dominant feature of the campaign. Labour could never get into its stride as a result.

Advertising

NIGEL FARAGE: The more successful he gets, the more he fails. Everything he touches turns to gold, before turning to dust. The 2016 referendum was a stunning triumph for Ukip, which then imploded, albeit after he stepped down as leader. Nigel's new Brexit Party rocked the establishment in the Euro elections. Nigel talked big for the general election, before ordering a wholesale retreat, and then some candidates deserted on their own initiative. Nigel's talking about starting a new party in the wake of the general election. The fun just keeps on coming.

THE INDEPENDENT GROUP FOR CHANGE: Apologies if I've got the name wrong, but it's difficult to keep up. I did wonder when rebel MPs got together to form this new political party whether it would turn out to be a transient flounce, rather than a genuine new political movement.

THE REMAIN CAUSE: However the Commons arithmetic adds up today, the last few weeks have not been a beacon of unity and common purpose for Remain. Advocates have proven incapable of working together, and divisions have extended even to the heart of the People's Vote campaign. Oh, the irony. They agreed on a destination without knowing the journey. Or perhaps they agreed on a journey without knowing the destination. And while they back Remain, what sort of Remain? I could go on with this theme...

JO SWINSON: The more the public saw of her, the less they liked her – that charge against Jo Swinson, based on her poll ratings, has become a cliche in its own time. Some of the criticisms came from her own side, including the suggestion that she was too young and inexperienced for the job. It's true she's no Vince Cable (aged 76), but she's only marginally younger than Nick Clegg was.

Advertising

JACOB REES-MOGG: Has anybody seen our Moggy? He had an unpleasant experience at the start of the campaign when this supposedly high bred pedigree proved to be insufficiently house trained, and was immediately put out into the garden. Since then nothing has been seen nor heard of him. Don't worry though, such creatures tend to turn up in the end and act as if nothing untoward has happened.

JOHN BERCOW: Was it all in vain then, John? Don't worry though, we have not heard the last of the former Speaker, so beloved by Americans. He was made for a career in showbiz, and we can expect to see him on telly. Failing that, he would be magnificent in panto.

CHRISTMAS: Not ruined, but not improved either.