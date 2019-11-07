Remain pact agreed for Mid Wales seats

The 'Unite to Remain' agreement between the three parties covers 60 constituencies, including both Montgomeryshire and Brecon and Radnorshire, both traditionally strong areas for the Lib Dems.

Despite the Lib Dems' historical success in Montgomeryshire, the constituency has been held by the Conservatives since 2010, when Glyn Davies won the seat for the party for the first time since 1979.

Prior to Mr Davies's victory the seat had been a Liberal Democrat stronghold.

The Brecon seat is currently held by the Liberal Democrats, after Conservative Chris Davies lost a by-election earlier this year following a recall petition triggered sparked by him pleading guilty to making false expenses claims.

It was also previously a strong Liberal Democrat constituency, with the party holding the seat from 1997 to 2015.

The details of the pact mean that the Lib Dems will stand in 43 constituencies, the Greens will stand in 10 and Plaid Cymru will stand in seven.

The pact follows a similar deal earlier this year in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

On that occasion Plaid Cymru and the Greens agreed not to put forward a candidate and instead gave way to Mrs Dodds.

'Unprecedented'

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said: "We are delighted that an agreement has been reached. This is a significant moment for all people who want to support remain candidates across the country."

Unite to Remain chairwoman Heidi Allen said it was about working together for the country.

She said: "People want their remain voices heard."

She said the deal is "unprecedented" and declared that people are "absolutely loving" seeing parties "being grown up".

Ms Allen said there are three core issues which the parties share views on – a second EU referendum, proportional representation and climate change.

"Secretly, I'm quite excited. I hope that if this is successful they'll look back and go 'Do you know what guys? That worked pretty well. Shall we try that again?'

She added: "I thought when I got into Parliament as an MP, that not on everything, but on big issues that would really affect the country's future, Parliament would work together, that the Government would reach out to the opposition.

"And they just haven't done that at all. We've had two massive failures of leadership from the Conservative Party and from Labour."

Ms Allen said the Lib Dems, the Greens and Plaid are saying: "You know what? Enough. Somebody has to step up and offer proper leadership on Brexit."

She said the election will be about Brexit and there is an opportunity to change the course that the country is currently on.