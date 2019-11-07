Council staff thanked for floods response

A report looking at the cost implications of dealing with the extreme weather will be written soon.

Portfolio holder for Environment, Councillor Heulwen Hulme praised the workers in her directorate: “The staff worked exceptionally hard throughout the county of Powys.

"There was huge demand on all the depots because it was quite a widespread flooding.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of all the on-call and duty officers and all those who turned in off their own back rather than waiting to be called in, I want to acknowledge the hard work of everyone.

Council leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris, echoed Councillor Hulme’s comments.

Stranded

She, said: “There were floods everywhere, our staff were busy trying to stop floods getting into people’s homes, moving stranded cars, it was a big exercise.

“I would be very interested to know what the cost that would be to the county?

“I imagine I had all our people working that weekend, the pressure on us would have been greater than anywhere else.”

Councillor Hulme said that a debriefing session had taken place and a report would follow.

Over the weekend of October 26 and 27, heavy rain caused issues right across Powys, with 16 flood warnings issued by Natural Resources Wales at one stage.

Roads including the A483 from Welshpool to Newtown were impassible because of flooding and the bridge at Llandrinio was also closed for a time.

There was flooding at Penybont near Crossgates and the River Wye burst its banks at Builth Wells.

Rail Services across the region were also affected.