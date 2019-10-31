Councillor quits to fight against council tax rise

Knighton county councillor, Angelique Williams, has switched to the newly formed Action for Powys (Action for Council Tax in Our Neighbourhoods) from the Independent group that rules Powys County Council (PCC) in a coalition with the Conservative Party.

Cllr Williams, explained: “I left because I don’t feel there’s been any forward movement over the last two years.

“We need to be more business-like and find ways to make money to reinvest in our towns and children.

“These are our future and need us now.

“I’m sure if the government saw us working together for their future they will help.

“I just don’t feel that I can go back to my local community and say I believe in all the (Independent) group are doing and I don’t want to lie about that for anyone.”

Delighted

She was welcomed to the new group by Action for Powys (Action for Council Tax in Our Neighbourhoods) group spokesman, Cllr Jeremy Pugh.

Cllr Pugh said: “Ange is a fantastic councillor with very strong views and we’re delighted that she has joined us.

“She is also the council’s disability champion.

“When we set up the group, we decided not to go out and approach people to join but explained what we stand for and let them make their own decision.”

Earlier in October it was announced that Cllr Pugh and former cabinet member Martin Weale had joined forces to create the group.

This follows the critical inspection by Estyn of the education service which saw the education portfolio holder, Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, moved sideways.

Two cabinet members resigned because she had not been removed, one of whom is Cllr Weale.

The new group's main policy is to try to keep any Council Tax hike for next year as low as possible as: “the people of Powys cannot afford excessive council tax.”