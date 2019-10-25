Conservatives retain Newtown seat in Powys by-election

Les Skilton, a former mayor of Newtown, beat two town councillors – Lib Dem Kelly Healy and another former mayor, Plaid Cymru's Richard Edwards – to take the Newtown South seat on Powys County Council.

The seat was left vacant by the resignation of Councillor Neil Morrison earlier this year and residents took to the polls on Thursday to elect his replacement.

It means the Conservative group, which is in coalition with the independents in control of the council, is back up to 18 members.

Speaking following the counting of votes, Councillor Skilton said: “As someone who has lived in the ward all my life, I’m delighted to have been elected.

“When it comes to taking decisions, I will put Newtown first, and I intend to be a strong voice at County Hall.”

Assembly Member Russell George said: “Les will be a strong County Councillor, he is well known and liked.

“I was pleased to support Les, and look forward to continuing to work with him. I pay tribute to the other candidates who I know worked very hard.”

Montgomeryshire’s prospective Conservative MP, Craig Williams said: “This is a terrific win for the Montgomeryshire Conservative team. Les will be a first class Councillor and champion for Newtown.

“He is a very welcome member of our local conservative action team and I look forward to working with him in delivering for the whole of Montgomeryshire.”

Councillor Skilton received 134 votes, beating Ms Healy with 110 and Mr Edwards with 64.