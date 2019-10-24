Shropshire protestors join London demo urging government to halt Brexit

People from Ludlow and Clun, as well as some from over the border in Knighton and Presteigne, packed a 52-seater coach to join the estimated one million campaigners from across the country in the capital on Saturday.

Patrick Cosgrove, who helped organise the bus, said he felt compelled to act, "out of deep concern at the direction the government is taking the country".

Protestors marched through the city to Parliament Square, while MPs attended a special Saturday sitting in the Commons which saw Boris Johnson lose a key vote forcing him to request another delay to Brexit.

The protest

Mr Cosgrove, who has twice before attended anti-Brexit protests in London, said: "The million strong crowd projected a mix of unity, solidarity, good humour and seriousness. A cry of jubilation resounded when the large screens streamed the success of Sir Oliver Letwin’s delaying amendment.

"Most noticeable on this occasions was the far larger number of young people, many of whom were not eligible to vote in the 2016 referendum.

"Union flags were held aloft beside European flags to make the point that it need not be a case of ‘either or’ and to demand a People’s Vote is neither unpatriotic nor undemocratic."