Brexit must be delivered this month to preserve confidence in British democracy, says MP

Glyn Davies, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said at the very least he expected Parliament to have agreed to leaving on the terms negotiated by the Government last week.

He said there was also a need to end the uncertainty that was undermining business and the economy as soon as possible, hopefully by October 31.

Mr Davies, who voted to leave in the 2016 referendum, said: "I accept that while a majority of Montgomeryshire voters backed Leave in the 2016 EU Referendum, there were many others who backed Remain.

"Even many of those who did back Remain realise we now have to leave and move on. We cannot continue arguing about this, going around in circles, as we have done for three and a half years."

Mr Davies, who will be standing down at the next General Election, said leaving the EU was the biggest political decision of his lifetime, and had caused much division among families, communities and every other interest group right across the country.

Outrage

"We must resolve the question, to enable us to heal the divisions that the referendum created," he said.

Mr Davies said he did not want the referendum in 2016, and kept his involvement in it to a minimum.

Advertising

But he added: "In 2013, the Liberal Democrat/Conservative Coalition government did decide to hold it, and in 2016 the people voted to leave.

"In the UK, we respect the result of referendums. It’s an outrage that over three years later we have still not delivered on the people’s 2016 vote.

“I realise many people, including some constituents, do not want to act on the referendum result and want us to remain in the EU after all."

Mr Davies said he respected the views of those who wanted Britain to remain in the EU or hold a second referendum, but could not support them.

"Many write to me and email, expecting me to change my mind, I cannot do that," he said.

"I can do no other than stand by the platform I’ve stood on at every election and whenever asked. I am not in favour of a re-run of the EU referendum, no matter what it’s called. I promised to do all I can to deliver on the public vote to leave, and I stand by what I’ve always said.”