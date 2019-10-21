Councillors to meet over Telford zoo's retrospective planning application

The Exotic Zoo, in Priorslee, Telford, has applied for retrospective planning permission for five buildings and a glass dome, covering a sensory garden.

The application form states the construction took place throughout 2017 and 2018.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council member Ian Fletcher criticised the plans as “incomplete”, and his colleague Roy Williams said he “couldn’t believe” the application was submitted two years after building started.

Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said the zoo is a “well-respected and community-focussed organisation” and that the authority would work with it to address concerns.

Councillor Davies said: “We have supported the zoo in many ways and many times over the years. Our partnership and relationship is strong and positive.

“We are keen to ensure that we can address those concerns and ensure the zoo can continue to offer its amazing services.

“To this end I’ve asked the deputy leader, Richard Overton, and the cabinet member for planning, David Wright, to sit down urgently and examine the issues closely.”

Exotic Zoo director Scott Adams said the Woodhouse Lane attraction “prides itself on its positive and strong relationship with the local council”.

He added: “The planning issue seemed a simple one and, as confirmed by the planning department, we have submitted every single element requested by them.

“Although this now leaves me confused to why objections have been made I am, as always looking forward to working with the relevant people in the council to satisfy any issues raised.

“We have some exciting plans for the future to enhance the local community, including the hard-to-reach members we have the pleasure to work with on a regular basis, and are working hard with the council to enhance the tourist offering to what is an amazing and ever-developing town.”

The planning application was submitted in August and is under consultation until Monday, October 28.

At a meeting last week, St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council resolved to oppose the retrospective application due to “insufficient information” about emergency access and the construction specifications of the five buildings.