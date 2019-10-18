Work begins on new Telford Nuplace development

The latest site, which is located in Snedshill, is Nuplace’s ninth development and will offer 37 two, three and four bedroom properties for private rent.

Midland landlord WHG will also deliver a further 39 homes at this development which will be a mix of properties for affordable rent and shared ownership.

This development builds on the success of the adjacent Nuplace site, ‘Coppice Court’, where the 39 properties were reserved within four weeks of launching the site to the market back in 2018.

The first Nuplace properties, built by council partner Lovell Partnerships, will be ready to move into from Summer 2020.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing said: “Telford & Wrekin Council are delighted to be working with partners to develop more homes in the borough. This latest housing development by Nuplace brings the total rental portfolio to over 360 homes.

“Nuplace homes are hugely popular with families who are looking for fantastic long term homes to rent for local people as well as people who are looking to move into Telford. We are looking forward to releasing sales packs for the development later in the autumn which is when people will be able to reserve plots and find out more about the homes which are being built.”

Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell said: “We are proud to announce that construction is underway on the second phase of this exciting project that will bring forward a further 37 homes for private rent from Nuplace, 20 homes for affordable rent and 19 for shared ownership, both from whg, to Snedshill.

“We are thrilled to be bringing more high-quality homes to Telford after the success of our previous projects with Nuplace over the past four years.

“This is a great example of how working in partnership can benefit all stakeholders, including communities and the local economy whilst also creating many additional training and job opportunities.”

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, whg’s Corporate Director of Development, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lovell and alongside Nuplace to deliver much needed affordable homes in Telford.

“With more than half of the homes available for either affordable rent or shared ownership through whg, this exciting development will help address the need for low cost, high quality homes in Shropshire.”

Further information about the development will be released later in the autumn.

Visit nuplace.co.uk for more information about properties to rent.