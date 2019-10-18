Menu

Shropshire protestors head to London Brexit march

By Aimee Jones | Politics | Published:

Protestors from Shropshire are heading to London this weekend for a national Brexit march.

Open Britain Shropshire (OBS) is sending six coaches for the demonstration in the captial on Saturday.

The group has raised concern that democracy is under attack and that the people of Shropshire will suffer huge loss of employment if the Government's Brexit plans proceed.

OBS is asking the MPs of Shropshire to stand up for democracy.

Chairman, Andrew Bannerman said: “In particular a no-deal Brexit must be avoided. Expert opinion and the views of business leaders, farmers and others have shown how damaging this would be.

"Yet this message does not appear to have been taken on board yet by our local MPs. At Open Britain Shropshire we are asking them to stand up for the democratic rights of their constituents and support a properly regulated binding decision referendum, which offers us a choice between a clearly defined and agreed deal and staying in the EU.”

To join the march visit openbritainshrewsbury.co.uk

