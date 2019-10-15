EU freedom of movement rules branded 'racist' by Shrewsbury MP

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he wanted to see all potential migrants treated equally when Britain leaves the EU.

Mr Kawczynski, a prominent Brexiteer, said people from countries such as India did not get a fair deal due to EU migration policy.

"I want to see a system which, irrespective of where you come from, you have fair access to our border," he told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show.

"Whether you are Indian or Romanian you should be treated the same, why should white Europeans get instant access?

"I would consider the current European arrangements to be racist."

Mr Kawczynski told the programme it was essential that Britain left the European Union on October 31, regardless of whether a deal had been agreed.

"We have got to get Brexit out of the way so we can focus on the day-to-day issues that shape your life, instead of what has just been a squabble between the parties about Brexit."

Zombie

Advertising

Mr Kawczynski defended the Prime Minister's decision to hold a Queen's Speech yesterday, saying Parliament had been in a state of paralysis for several months, with no legislative programme.

"This is a zombie parliament," he said.

"I want a Queen's Speech to outline the things that matter to people, such as prison sentences and how we run the economy."

Meanwhile Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, appeared to support Mr Kawczynski's suggestion that EU law could be used to force through a no-deal Brexit by the end of the month.

Advertising

Mr Kawczynski met a group of top London lawyers next month to look for a loophole in the so-called Benn Act.

The Act requires the Prime Minister to seek a delay to Brexit if Britain has not agreed a deal with the EU by Saturday. However, Mr Kawczynski said the Benn Act could actually be in conflict with EU law.

Now Mr Rees-Mogg also appeared to suggest that European law could be used to over-ride the Benn Act.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The law of this land is subject to the law of the European Union, so we’ll have to see what the legal eagles think.”

He added: "Theresa May got an extension not through UK law, but through EU law and until the 1972 European Communities Act is repealed, EU law is superior law in the UK."