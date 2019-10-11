Concern over bikes at beauty spot

Shropshire Riding and Carriage Driving Forum heard that bikers – some using electronically powered cycles – are speeding through new routes created on the Strava mobile phone app.

And Councillor Ed Potter, member for Loton, said he and others are working hard to ensure the area can be used by all.

The forum was told in a report that damage is being done to the area by the new routes.

It said: “It is reported that there are still ongoing problems with mountain bikers in the Nesscliffe Countryside Heritage Park, with damage being done to the infrastructure due to the making of new trails.

“Strava, a mobile phone app, records routes used by MTB’s there including over the hillfort, on footpaths and down steep banks onto bridleways endangering the many horse riders, walkers, many with dogs, and families who use the country park.

“Being close to Baschurch, Ruyton XI Towns, as well as Nesscliffe, it is a popular destination for families, dog walkers, and horse riders, as it serves the local communities, as well as tourism.

“There is concern as it is reported that there are now electrically assisted mountain bikes, it is understood, with a 250 watt, and 15.5mph limit.

“There is still concern that bikers do not understand that they must give way to pedestrians and horse riders on bridleways, and that cycling sites do not make this clear.

Advertising

“It was asked why bikes did not have bells. It is understood that it is illegal to sell a bike without a fitted bell, but not illegal to remove it afterwards.

“Concern was also raised as to how to control cyclists crossing bridleways at speed.

“We have raised concerns in the past with cycle organisations. It is agreed that we should write again, and this could also be raised with the Forestry Commission.”

Councillor Potter added: “Nesscliffe Country Park is a very popular destination for users far and wide.

“I am aware of tensions that arise between different groups and the Shropshire Council outdoors recreation team work very hard to ensure all users enjoy the great outdoors and in turn hopefully support local businesses in and around Nesscliffe.”

The issue will be discussed by members of Shropshire Council’s Great Outdoors Strategy Board at a meeting next Thursday.