Telford residents invited to meet council cabinet

The Meet the Cabinet events are taking place on Thursday, October 17 to gather ideas and gain an understanding of the views and opinions of residents across Telford & Wrekin.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for finance, commercial services and the economy; council leader Shaun Davies and councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people and education will be at Hollinswood and Randlay Community Centre for an hour from 11am.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure; councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy and the World Heritage Site and councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure will be at Coalbrookdale Community Centre from 1pm to 2pm.

Councillor Raj Mehta, cabinet member for communities and inclusivity; councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care; councillor Richard Overton, deputy council leader and cabinet member for neighbourhood services, enforcement and The Pride Programme and councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment will be at Little Wenlock Village Hall from 3pm until 4pm.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: "I’m really pleased to see that my cabinet members are once again heading out into the community.

"This is an opportunity for local people to meet cabinet members but also for us to gain an insight into the views and opinions of the public which is really helpful to the council’s work.

“We’re always open to new ideas on all matters and we look forward to listening to a large variety of them."