Future Fit: Telford council to consider motion condemning Health Secretary

Telford & Wrekin Council will be holding an extraordinary meeting on the issue on Thursday, October 17.

The Labour-run council has been highly critical of the decision by the Secretary of State, Matt Hancock, to accept an independent panel's recommendation that Royal Shrewsbury Hospital becomes the base for the county's only full A&E.

Under the original plans Princess Royal Hospital in Telford would lose its A&E.

However, Mr Hancock has asked for NHS England to investigate to making the Telford hospital an 'A&E Local', although details of what services it would provide have not yet been revealed.

The motion, which will be considered by the council, has been proposed by its leader Shaun Davies and seconded by cabinet member for health and social care councillor Andy Burford.

It will be discussed at 6pm at The Place Telford in Oakengates.

It states: “This council condemns the Health Secretary’s decision to allow Future Fit to progress. This will have a detrimental impact on residents of Telford and Wrekin and put lives at risk. The decision flies in the face of the evidence and common sense. The decision made by the Secretary of State is simply wrong. At this late stage we call on the government to halt Future Fit.

“Such moves will mean that Telford will be one of the biggest towns in the country without a full A&E. The closure of the consultant led women and children's unit flies in the face of clinical evidence.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has fought this process every step of the way and will continue to fight for the best interests of our residents. This should not be about politics: This council expects our MPs to support the council and use every parliamentary means to ensure our consultant led women and children unit is retained and our A&E is not downgraded.”

Councillor Davies has said they would like Mr Hancock to visit the town and hear the reaction to his decision.

He said: “We need to come together as a borough, as residents, as a business community and as politicians from all political parties to get the Health Secretary to come from Whitehall to join us here at the town hall for us to explain the impact of this decision on the residents of Telford and Wrekin."

Councillor Arnold England, former cabinet member for health and who will chair the meeting said: “This will be a very important meeting. I was part of the campaign to bring a district general hospital to Telford. Now, more than 40 years later, it faces being downgraded.

“It is vital that the Health Secretary understands the seriousness of his decision and the outcry it has generated from the public and politicians from all sides.”