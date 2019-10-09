Brexit campaigners to hold public rally in Newport

Members of the Brexit Party, including local prospective parliamentary candidates, will descend on Newport on Friday to hold a public rally at the Cosy Hall from 6.30pm.

During the mini rally, attendees will be given the opportunity to hear more about the Brexit Party’s push to get Britain out of the EU and its policies.

Speakers will include Dr Christian Lucas, Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate for Wrekin and Wendy Garcarz, Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate for Birmingham, Erdington.

Former West Midlands MEP Councillor Jill Seymour will also be a speaker at the event.

The event will boast a Question Time-style panel and during the evening attendees will get ample opportunity to question speakers on issues of concern.

Dr Christian Lucas, a dental surgeon, said he was standing for election because he believes in Britain and democracy.

He said: “I believe passionately in Britain, in democracy and delivering the result of the 2016 EU referendum.

“Britain will thrive, as a sovereign nation, outside of the EU which strangles innovation and growth thanks to costly and unnecessary red tape and regulations.

“The Brexit Party is the only positive force in British politics that is listening to the people who want our politicians to listen and act on their wishes and pull Britain out of the European Union.

“I urge people to attend the Newport mini rally and join the effort to return democracy to the people and make Britain a free, sovereign nation once more.”

For further information about the Newport Rally visit bit.ly/2ARAfLb