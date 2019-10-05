Brexit protesters gather in Shrewsbury Square

Representatives from several parties, together with Extinction Rebellion and Shropshire Youth for Europe were speaking, led by former Wrekin MP Peter Bradley.

I’m in Shrewsbury, where Open Britain Shrewsbury are holding an anti-Brexit rally. One sign says “Shropshire wants a final say.” pic.twitter.com/rncQeWL4S3 — Robert Smith (@RobSmith_Star) October 5, 2019

The group’s ubiquitous Brexitometer is here, and as usual there are lots of stickers callling for a second referendum on leaving the EU. pic.twitter.com/6QMwWnaZ45 — Robert Smith (@RobSmith_Star) October 5, 2019

Live music was being provided by local musicians including Hannah and Brian.