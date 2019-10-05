Menu

Advertising

Brexit protesters gather in Shrewsbury Square

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | Politics | Published:

Members of Open Britain Shrewsbury staged a rally in Shrewsbury Market Square today over the Government’s Brexit proposals, which still include the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal.

The rally in Shrewsbury

Representatives from several parties, together with Extinction Rebellion and Shropshire Youth for Europe were speaking, led by former Wrekin MP Peter Bradley.

Live music was being provided by local musicians including Hannah and Brian.

Politics News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News