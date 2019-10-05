Advertising
Brexit protesters gather in Shrewsbury Square
Members of Open Britain Shrewsbury staged a rally in Shrewsbury Market Square today over the Government’s Brexit proposals, which still include the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal.
Representatives from several parties, together with Extinction Rebellion and Shropshire Youth for Europe were speaking, led by former Wrekin MP Peter Bradley.
Live music was being provided by local musicians including Hannah and Brian.
