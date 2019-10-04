Green is the colour, recycling is the game at new £4 million facility

At Thursday’s planning meeting the committee agreed that a number of planning conditions that need to be fulfilled before building work starts had been completed

Originally the council wanted to the facility to be coloured 'Anthracite grey' but a last minute update report saw a change of heart wit' 'juniper green' being recommended.

Objections had been made by villagers against the facility being coloured grey.

Juniper green is the same colour as used by PCC at its sites in Brecon and Rhayader.

Principal planning officer, Tamsin Law, said: “It was originally grey and that was amended during the process to a juniper green colour.

“This was considered acceptable to officers and satisfies the discharge of this condition.”

Councillor Hywel Lewis said: “I’m glad to see common sense has prevailed and officers have listened to the concerns of the residents. They had wished to be consulted on colour.”

Councillor Roger Williams added: “I think it’s always a mistake to ask a committee to choose a colour.”

Advertising

In August 2018, planning permission was given for the £4 million scheme.

In May the PCC cabinet voted unanimously in favour of going ahead with it, despite receiving advice from councillors from the full council not to.

PCC has stressed that the facility is to help the authority deal with hitting the Welsh Government recycling targets of 70 per cent by 2024/25.

It believes the recycling bulking facility is “essential to maximise the efficiency” of the collection vehicles and is “ideally located between the two main population centres of North Powys.