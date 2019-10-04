Brexit protests returning to Shrewsbury

Representatives from several parties, together with Extinction Rebellion and Shropshire Youth for Europe are scheduled to make short speeches, led by former Wrekin MP Peter Bradley, at 12.30pm. Live music will be provided by local musicians including Hannah and Brian from 11.30am.

Open Britain Shrewsbury’s chairman, Andrew Bannerman said: “We need to continue to keep reminding the government and our MP Daniel Kawczynski that leaving the EU without a deal is completely unacceptable. It would lead to bankruptcy for many people, including Shropshire farmers, loss of jobs and disruption on a huge scale.

“Leaving the EU without a deal would also be wrong to upset the delicate balance in Ireland, for which we have a legal and moral responsibility. We need to defend our parliamentary sovereignty against an executive which is prepared to cause this country immense harm.”

“Over 600 people have attended our two recent rallies. We have a line-up of excellent speakers and musical support. We invite people to bring flags and placards and make our voices heard.”