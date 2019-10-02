Call to extend Ludlow 'pop and shop' free parking allowance

Changes made under Shropshire Council's parking strategy at the end of 2018 have led to some Ludlow traders seeing a 25 per cent drop in trade, mayor Tim Gill has said.

He is now urging the council to reconsider one of the strategy's most controversial elements – the reduction of the free 'pop and shop' limit from 15 minutes to five. With the statutory 10-minute grace period, this in real terms was a reduction from 25 minutes to 15.

"What I am getting from traders, particularly the butchers, bakers, greengrocers, is that they have lost the people who used to come in on pop and shop," said Councillor Gill.

"One of the butchers is claiming that his trade is down by 25 per cent.

"You come into town and you have 15 minutes, you cannot go to the butchers, the bakers, the greengrocers and get back to your car.

Survey

"We would very much like to see a half-an-hour pop and shop because we need to bring the people back into the town to spend their money here.

The town council has issued a survey to the town's business owners asking how the changes have impacted them. The results will then be used to inform the town council's response when the parking strategy goes back before a scrutiny committee in November.

Advertising

Councillor Gill said: "Two Shropshire Council officers told us at the time that we would be thanking them for it.

"The problem is that the council is so removed from south Shropshire that it really doesn’t know what is going on and quite frankly doesn’t seem concerned about the impact it is having on our businesses.

"It is ironic that at a time the government has said you should be looking at reducing parking charges to keep town centres alive, Shropshire does exactly the opposite.

"It is the local shoppers that keep these shops going, particularly in the winter months when we haven’t got the tourism."