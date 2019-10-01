North Shropshire MP denies breaking lobbying rules

The Guardian said Mr Paterson had been lobbying the Government for two firms he was paid to advise.

The newspaper said it had obtained documents revealing several meetings between Mr Paterson and government officials and another with a minister.

He also wrote asking them to take steps that would benefit the food manufacturer Lynn’s Country Foods and the healthcare firm Randox.

Parliamentary rules allow MPs to lobby on behalf of a paying client, but must not help to give an exclusive financial benefit to the client. The rules also say the client must not have initiated the lobbying.

Mr Paterson twice used House of Commons stationery to write to ministers on behalf of Randox.

Parliamentary rules say that House of Commons stationery cannot be used for “business purposes”.

MPs are permitted to have consultancies under the parliamentary rules and are required to declare them in the parliamentary register of financial interests.

Mr Paterson said: “My financial interests have been correctly declared according to the rules of the House of Commons.”

Advertising

Labour’s shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett, said: “It is simply not right that an elected representative can use their influence to lobby on behalf of big business, and get paid handsomely doing it.

“He has serious questions to answer, but the real scandal here is just how weak the rules concerning lobbying by MPs are.”