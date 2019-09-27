Row over police report criticism

The report from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire Rescue Services makes strong criticisms over the decision to end the alliance between West Mercia and Warwickshire Police.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams expressed concerns it was not based on a “well-evidenced business case” as she also said some crimes were not being investigated thoroughly enough.

But West Mercia’s Chief Constable, Anthony Bangham, and the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, have firmly refuted the findings.

Mr Campion described elements of the report relating to the alliance as “misleading and inaccurate”. Areas singled out for criticism by the inspector were the force’s performance in ‘reducing crime and keeping people safe’, ‘operating efficiently and providing sustainable services’, and ‘the way it treats the public and its workforce’. All were rated as requiring improvement.

The force was praised in several areas such as ‘preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour’ and ‘tackling serious and organised crime’, both of which were judged good.

Ms Williams said: “The force is good at preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour.

“But it needs to improve the way it investigates crime and how swiftly it brings offenders to justice. I am concerned that crimes are not always allocated to appropriately trained staff and that they are not investigated thoroughly enough or supervised effectively.

“The force also needs to improve how it protects vulnerable people.”

Advertising

In response Mr Campion said: “Elements of this report are helpful in giving the force areas where improvements are needed, while acknowledging other areas where clear, significant improvements have been made.”

He added: “However, other parts of this report are misleading and inaccurate. West Mercia is fully prepared and ready to operate as a standalone force. Based on the evidence I have seen, I am reassured that the effectiveness and efficiency of the police service our communities receive will improve with the ending of the alliance with Warwickshire.

“The fact this is completely ignored by HMICFRS, can only amount to a wilful misrepresentation of the situation.”