By-election called after parish councillor resigns

Minsterley Parish Council now has a vacancy for a councillor to join the parish following the resignation of Councillor Bruce Bill.

Mr Bill resigned earlier this month as he is planning to move back home to Surrey.

He was also the postmaster for the village and services there were temporarily closed due to a lack of interest in buying the local branch after he announced his retirement.

David Leeson, clerk to the Minsterley Parish Council, said: "Mr Bill was vice-chair of the council. He had quite a friendly relationship with people in the village. He acted as a kind of go-between for people.

"They would pop in to the post office and then end up voicing their concerns and raising issues that he would then bring back to the council.

"The post office in this village fulfils a vital role, and in all rural areas really - they are the centre of the community."

The by-election has been called and more information will be released in due course.